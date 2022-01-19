Certain medicines ‘out of stock’ in Sabah hospitals, claims Liew

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 19): Former deputy chief minister Datuk Christina Liew said she is perturbed to learn certain medicines are “out of stock” at hospitals in the state.

According to her, some patients — including those with heart disease — were told this when going to collect medications from government pharmacies this month.

She claimed the affected patients were told they would only be supplied with two weeks of certain medicines, instead of the usual one month’s supply, because the medications in question were “out of stock”.

“Such a distressing situation should not arise unless something has gone wrong somewhere in the supply chain. It is causing a great deal of inconvenience to senior citizens in particular.

“We are not starting 2022 on the right footing if we get reports like ‘medicines out of stock’ as we welcome the New Year with fresh hopes.

“The government of the day should prioritise public healthcare by ensuring there is no shortage of medicines in the public hospitals, apart from combating the Covid-19 pandemic, tackling flood woes and fighting corruption,” said Liew, who is Tawau MP and Api Api assemblywoman, in a statement.

She urged the Health Ministry (MoH) to ensure all hospitals in Sabah are sufficiently stocked with medicines throughout the year.

Liew pointed out the federal government had allocated RM32.4 billion to MoH for operating and development expenditure in Budget 2022.

“It is reportedly the second largest in the budget (after the allocation for the Education Ministry). Do make good the talk that the budget reflects the government’s concern for the well-being of the people,” she added.