Covid-19: 21 new cases in Sarawak, one in Category 5

KUCHING (Jan 19): New Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today rose slightly to 21 compared to 16 yesterday, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in its Covid-19 daily update said 19 of today’s cases were in Categories 1 and 2, and one in Category 5 with the patient having pneumonia and requiring ventilator support.

The cases were reported in eight districts with Sibu on top with nine followed by Kuching (5), Miri (3), and one each in Song, Betong, Simunjan, and Lawas.

Sarawak’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 252,646.

No deaths from Covid-19 complications were reported today, leaving the death toll in the state to remain at 1,621.