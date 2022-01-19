DAP Sabah urges NRD to take court’s ruling as reference in many similar stateless cases

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 19): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sabah welcomes the verdict on Wong Kueng Hui’s stateless case as the appellate court ruled in his favour over the government’s appeal against the High Court’s ruling earlier.

“Wong has been on a long journey pursuing his citizenship while he first applied as early as 2007. He decided to file a lawsuit through judicial review against the government after the long delay and several rejections without valid reasons,” said DAP Sabah secretary Phoong Jin Zhe.

The Luyang assemblyman said that the High Court had on Oct 21, 2019 declared that Wong is a Malaysian citizen based on the Second Schedule, Part II under Section 1(e) of the Federal Constitution — a provision under which those born within Malaysia and are not born a citizen of any other country are entitled to Malaysian citizenship by operation of law.

“DAP Sabah would like to urge the Government and the Director-general of the National Registration Department to not appeal the case further to the Federal Court as rulings from two tiers of court is sufficient to grant Wong his citizenship.

“I would also like to call upon the Government and the National Registration Department (NRD) to take this case as a reference as many in Sabah are facing similar hindrances while applying for their citizenship despite being born and raised in Sabah for decades.”

“Majority of the cases that reach out to us for assistance have documentation issues of lacking marriage certificates, but they are not to be blamed for as the wife is likely a stateless person that has documents at all. They could not register their marriage as the wife has no sufficient information, ” he said.

Phoong added however, that they should now be optimistic and hopeful after Wong’s case ruling as it serves as a precedent for courts in the future.

“I hope that the Government would take into consideration adopting the practice to resolve part of the stateless issues in Sabah,” he said.

Phoong also claimed that to date, Sabah’s undocumented migrants could range anywhere from 100,000 to 300,000 people.

“Many of them are the third or fourth generation of the family and they are born and raised in Sabah without having any documents and not a citizen to any other countries,” he claimed.

He reminded that according to the Federal Constitution Article 14(1)(b) Second Schedule, Part II under Section 1(a) every person born within the Federation of whose parents one at least is at time of the birth either a citizen or permanently resident in the Federation; or 1(e) of the Federal Constitution — a provision under which those born within Malaysia and are not born a citizen of any other country are entitled to Malaysian citizenship by operation of law.

“They are entitled to obtain citizenship as they are locally born and one of their parents are Malaysian. With that said, the majority of the cases in Sabah are that their father are local born Malaysians while the mother is stateless. They are not citizens of any other countries, therefore, they should be granted citizenship to allow them to have access to the basic necessities such as healthcare and education,” he added further.

“I sincerely hope that Wong can obtain his citizenship smoothly after today’s ruling and we welcome others who are facing the similar challenges to approach us at our office and we will try our best to lend a helping hand.”