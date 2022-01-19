Eight receive Bomba Hero certificates for heroic deeds during fire

KUCHING (Jan 19): Eight members of the public were yesterday awarded ‘Bomba Hero’ certificates by the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) for their heroic deeds in saving lives during a fire.

Seven of the recipients, who are residents of Rumah Dennis Nyelamba in Saratok, received their awards from Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman at a ceremony here.

They were Anthony Gasah Ipun, Asson Juan, Anyai Jingan, Spencer Nanang Anji, Evanda Dana Manan and Evanhoe Melaka Manan.

Another recipient, from Kampung Cina Siburan, was not present to receive the certificate.

Relating the incident which happened last Tuesday, Anthony said he saw smoke coming from a room at the longhouse.

“I immediately called the residents for the longhouse fire extinguishers and to help put the fire out.

“I told everyone to put out the fire first as most longhouses were burnt because the residents focused on saving their belongings first. If you save the belongings first, the fire will spread throughout the longhouse,” he related during the certificate presentation ceremony at the Bomba Sarawak Headquarters.

He said a four-year-old boy in the room could have lost his life during the evening fire due to the heavy smoke had they not extinguished the fire.

Anthony thus advised longhouse folks to always monitor their children at all times, especially when they are playing with lighters and matches, to prevent fire from occurring at longhouses.

Meanwhile, twins Evanda and Evanhoe told the press they were taught on how to use fire extinguishers and handle fire emergencies at their school, SMK Saratok.

“It was our first time facing a fire emergency in our longhouse,” said Evanda.

Khirudin in his speech encouraged more community engagement in training the public on how to correctly use fire extinguishers and to focus on the importance of fire prevention.

“We want to see the community act before and not after a fire occurs. Prevention is always better during these situations,” he said.