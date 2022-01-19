Floods hit low-lying areas in Limbang

MIRI (Jan 19): Heavy rain since the afternoon yesterday resulted in flooding at several low-lying areas in Limbang.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Sarawak Disaster Management and Operational Division officer Capt (PA) Mohd Johari Mohd Taufik said the water level at Kampung Bunga Raya was at 0.3 metres at 7.45pm last night.

At Kampung Bangkita, he said the water level was at 0.6 metres at 8.23pm.

“Periodic heavy rain over several hours since yesterday afternoon has caused several low-lying areas and those with drainage problems to be flooded.

“APM members have been deployed to several flood-affected areas to monitor the flood situation and keep a close eye on the water level,” he said when contacted today.

He said the flood level at Kampung Bunga Raya made the road impassable to small vehicles.

“A van trapped in the flooded areas has successfully been removed.

“Meanwhile, the water level had risen to two feet at Kampung Bangkita and inundated several houses,” he added.

Taman Cahaya and Kampung Nauran were also reported to be inundated by up to two feet of water.

As of 11am today, Mohd Johari said the flood situation had gradually improved and only a few areas such as Kampung Menuang, Kampung Ukong, Kampung Mendait, and Kampung Bidang are still experiencing flooding.

“No flood victims required evacuation and no temporary evacuation centre has been opened as the water level at all flood-affected areas has begun to subside,” he said.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast thunderstorms and heavy rain for a few areas in the district with the temperature throughout the day expected to be between 24 and 34 degrees Celsius.