In South Kalimantan, union plants coffee to tackle deforestation, improve livelihood

KUCHING (Jan 19): Arabica coffee is now being planted in the Meratus Mountains of Central Hulu Sungai in South Kalimantan in an effort to counter the environmental damage caused by deforestation.

The South Kalimantan Indonesian Farmer Union (SPI) hopes that the initiative will turn the Central Hulu Sungai into the centre for coffee development of the region and improve the people’s economy, the Indonesian news agency, Antara, reported today.

SPI chairman Dwi Putra Kurniawan said they have so far planted 6,000 seeds in the Meratus chain.

He said Central Hulu Sungai is a unique area with its mountains and swamps, and four types of coffee can be grown there.

“With this potential, we make HST as a center for coffee development in South Kalimantan,” he said in the Antara report.

SPI had recently planted coffee at Mount Periuk, Mangkiling Hamlet, and Tiranggang Peak, Hinas Kiri Village, which are also in Central Hulu Sungai. They aim to plant on Mount Hauk with an altitude of 1,325 meters above sea level in Balangan District next.

The union plans to set up an Indonesian Farmers Cooperative to accommodate coffee produced by farmers in South Kalimantan from upstream to downstream.