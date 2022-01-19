KK court fines man RM25 for threatening sister in quarrel over mum’s car

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 19): A man was fined RM25, in default, three days’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here for threatening his sister following a disagreement over their mother’s car.

Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles fined Callixtus Stephen, 30, after he pleaded guilty to the charge under Section 8(1)(e) of the Minor Offenses Ordinance.

The accused admitted to putting his 19-year-old sister in fear at Kampung Rugading Babagon in Penampang on September 30.

According to the facts of the case, the accused was dissatisfied that his sister borrowed a car from their mother to transport her belongings after she had moved out from her rented house to their parents’ house.

The accused had threatened to hurt his sister but was stopped by their mother.

In the same court, an unemployed man was fined RM100, in default, three months’ jail for fraudulently possessing RM1,300 in his bank account.

Kedy Daun, 22, failed to explain where he obtained the money from.

The accused had committed the offense between January 13 and 14, 2021. He was convicted under Section 22A (1) of the Minor Offenses Ordinance which carries a fine of up to RM100 or a jail term of up to three years or both, upon conviction.

The complainant in the case said he had seen an advertisement regarding a personal loan on Facebook and paid a processing fee for the loan to the accused’s bank account.

However, the complainant did not receive any money from the said loan.

The accused was arrested on June 17, 2021, and investigations revealed that he had given his ATM card, including the card’s password to another person and in return, the accused was given RM600.