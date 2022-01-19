Men caught with drugs worth RM10,800 at Batu Kawah apartment

KUCHING (Jan 19): Police arrested two men at a Batu Kawah apartment yesterday after drugs, believed to syabu and Erimin worth about RM10,800, were found in their possession.

In a statement, Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the suspects, aged 41 and 51 from Kuching and Miri, were arrested by Padawan Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) personnel during a raid at 2.10pm.

“A police team detained one of the suspects in front of the lobby of the apartment. A search on the suspect and the vehicle that he was using did not find anything suspicious.

“Guided by the first suspect, the police raiding team was brought to the apartment unit and detained the second suspect in one of the rooms of the unit. Checks made on the second suspect also did not find anything suspicious,” said Abang Zainal.

However, he said in one of the rooms, the raiding team found a black bag which contained a medium-sized translucent plastic bag.

Inside were eight small, sealed translucent plastic bags containing a crystalline substance, believed to be syabu, weighing 104 grams in total.

“Also found in the black bag were 20 pills wrapped in tin foil, believed to be Erimin 5 pills, with an estimated weight of 5.40 grams, and a vaccination card belonging to one of the suspects.

“The estimated price of the drugs is said to worth about RM10,400 for the 104 grams Syabu, while the Erimin 5 pills are said to be worth about RM400,” he said.

Also seized in the raid was the vehicle used by one of the suspects.

Abang Zainal said both suspects tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine abuse.

When interrogated, he said the suspects told police the drugs were bought online from a supplier identified only as ‘Tan’.

“We are currently trying to identify this alleged supplier. The modus operandi is that after payment is made online, one of the suspects will collect the items, which are usually discarded in the Jalan Song area.

“The last time one of the suspects dealt with ‘Tan’ was the day before their arrests. The suspects have never met ‘Tan’ and do not recognise him except for communicating through WhatsApp,” he revealed.

Abang Zainal added one of the suspects said he obtained drugs from Kuching to be sent to Miri and Batu Niah.

Both suspects, who have past criminal records related to drugs, are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act.

Section 39B provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment with a minimum 15 strokes of the rotan.