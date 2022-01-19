Samarahan traffic woes: Ministry turns to police to ease congestion

KUCHING (Jan 19): The Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development Sarawak will request help from the police to control traffic at the five roundabouts in Kota Samarahan, said the State Public Works Department (JKR).

The department said in a press statement that this is an interim measure following the difficulties faced by motorists.

“This is to reduce the impact of traffic jams at the roundabouts. Therefore, the traffic police’s assistance is very much desired now,” a spokesperson said when asked to clarify on the statement.

According to the statement, JKR has also asked the service provider (concessionaire) to take over maintenance works from the contractor.

“The service provider is currently working round the clock and constantly monitoring the appearance of new potholes and will carry out patching works immediately.

“However, due to the recent bad weather condition, the filled-up potholes were not able to last long,” said the statement.

As a mid-term solution to improve the road condition, stretches of the road would be milled and laid with a new premix layer, added the statement.

During the construction period, the maintenance of the road was under the contractor’s responsibilities, JKR said.

Members of the public can channel complaints to the JKR Sarawak RoadCARE via WhatsApp on 011-70171777.

The upgrading of the five roundabouts began on Oct 15, 2020 and was supposed to have been completed by Jan 14, 2022.

“However, along the way, the project was not able to progress as scheduled and faced major delays. Numerous meetings had been held in order to resolve the issues, however the project did not manage to pick up,” said the statement.

The notice of default was issued officially to the contractor on Jan 13, 2022.