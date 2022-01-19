NGOs call for reopening of international borders

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 19): A group of 19 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) including business chambers and tourism associations have called for the reopening of international borders in Sabah to foreign visitors, beginning with Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Kota Kinabalu and Singapore, Shenzhen, Seoul and Taipei.

Sabah Association of Tour and Travel Agents (SATTA) president Datuk Seri Winston Liaw said it was time to reopen the international borders now that over 90 per cent of the adults nationwide have been vaccinated.

He said the reopening of interstate travel since November last year has helped alleviate the plight of the tourism industry, with hotels and short-term accommodations performing well on occupancy.

However, the impact of domestic tourists to the tourism industry was minimal as their spending power was relatively less.

“Past records show that tourists from China comprise up to 70 per cent of the international arrivals in Sabah, followed by South Koreans.

“These foreign visitors are willing to spend money,” he said in a joint press conference with the NGOs.

Liaw said he had proposed to Firefly to mount flights from Kota Kinabalu to China, Taipei, Seoul and Singapore under VTL in a meeting two days ago, while Scoot, a budget carrier under Singapore Airlines, has also expressed their intention to resume flights.

He said this indicated the demand for travel to Sabah, including Sabahans who wanted to return to the state but had to transit in Kuala Lumpur.

Liaw said Sabah could reopen its international borders starting with VTL between Kota Kinabalu and Singapore, Shenzhen, Seoul and Taipei, a point-to-point travel that was easier to control.

He also said the state should be well-prepared for the reopening of our borders, including setting up a comfortable quarantine centre for tourists and Covid-19 testing centre.

“Travel agents will ensure their clients strictly comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“The recent state elections in Malacca and Sarawak showed that it is possible to control the transmission of Covid-19 if the people follow strict SOPs.”

He believed that VTL travel would not only bring in tourists, but also investors looking to explore opportunities in Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has said that the State Government was hoping for many tourists to visit Sabah once the country reopened its borders to foreign visitors. Local Government and Housing Minister cum Finance Minister II, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun also hoped that the international borders would reopen soon to revive the tourism industry that was badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Small Medium Enterprise Association of Sabah (SME Sabah) president Foo Ngee Kee said the VTL could be done with strict enforcement on international visitors, including requiring them to undergo Covid-19 test and be traced by the use of digital band.

In addition, he said the visitors must follow their itinerary and have tour buses ferry them to their destinations to minimize contact with the locals.

Foo said the State Government has made the bold move of going against federal directive by allowing dine-in in June last year, which did not result in cases spiralling out of control because human beings have the natural instinct to protect themselves.

He added that the State Government’s decision in allowing inter-district travel last year had also saved many jobs as many hotels were on the verge of closing by the end of the year.

“We must welcome people to come. If we impose quarantine, few tourists will be willing to visit Sabah unless they are here for business.

“VTL can be done if we have strict enforcement in place. I urge the government to heighten enforcement if they allow international visitors to come back.”

Malaysia China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) Sabah branch president Michael Chin said the chamber pledged its fullest support towards Hajiji and Masidi’s initiative to open up Sabah’s borders.

“The reopening of borders will revive tourism and economic activities and help the state to recover and restore normalcy.”

He said China was Sabah’s primary source of tourists with 558,000 of them visiting Sabah in 2019. Back then, he said there were more than 100 direct flights between China and Sabah weekly.

“It is our hope that by reopening the international borders, all economic sectors including fishery, tourism, mining, downstream industries and engineering construction sectors will attract more foreign investment, thereby enhancing digitalization and technological advancements that could accelerate business recovery post-Covid-19.”

Chin also recommended reducing the duration of quarantine for foreign visitors entering Sabah for their convenience.

Sabah Native Registered Tourist Guide Association treasurer Jeffrey Wong said a lot of the tourist guides in Sabah were freelancers who were the first to lose their livelihoods when Covid-19 struck.

“Almost 90 per cent of tourist guides have moved to other industries because how many could survive two years without income?

“A lot of them became Food Panda and Grab drivers, or took up sales job. Many did not renew their licence because there is no job anyway.”

Hence, he urged the government to reopen the borders as soon as possible, or else many tourist guides would not return to the tourism industry because they are now comfortable earning a stable income.

“Coming back to the tourism industry means taking a risk because we do not know how long the tourism industry can sustain.”

Wong said tourist guides would only return to their former industry if they saw prospects of a fixed monthly income.

“We need to reopen our borders as soon as possible, or else we will have a shortage of tourist guides.

“This will be a problem because we cannot handle that many tourists when the borders reopen.”

The 19 NGOs include Satta, MCCC Sabah branch, SME Sabah, Sabah Chinese Chamber of Commerce (SCCC), Malaysia Maritime Silk Route Research Society (MMSR), The United Sabah Chinese Communities Association of Kota Kinabalu (USCCAKK), Asia Pacific Top Excellence Brand Committee, Malaysia Entrepreneurs’ Development Association (PUMM) Sabah State Liaison, Sabah Tourist Guides Association, Sabah Native Registered Tourist Guide Association, Malaysia-China Business Council (MCBC) and Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association (MCTA) Sabah chapter.