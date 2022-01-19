Norway shows interest in Sabah’s renewable energy production

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 19): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has welcomed the interest shown by Norway in Sabah’s renewable energy production sector.

Norway is well-known for its capability in renewable energy production using state-of-the-art technology, he said.

Norway Ambassador to Malaysia Morten Paulsen expressed this when meeting with Hajiji at Menara Kinabalu near here today.

Having been in Sabah for more than a week to attend the Sabah International Business and Economic Summit (SIBES), the Norway entourage also expressed their amazement with the state’s natural heritage.