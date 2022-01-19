Old JKR depot identified as shelter for homeless people

MIRI (Jan 19): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development has identified an old Public Works Department (JKR) depot here to be used as a temporary transit centre for the homeless people here.

Its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the ministry was now working on the details with property developer, Samling Group, since the depot sits on their land.

Speaking to reporters after officiating at a Chinese New Year ‘Majlis Sejambak Kasih’ at Dynasty Hotel today, Fatimah said Samling would give their response to the proposal soon.

“Samling will give us their reply within a month. I hope we are able to implement the programme; to assist the 24 hardcore and homeless persons in Miri,” she said on the latest progress related to setting up the centre here following discussion with Samling yesterday morning.

Meanwhile, the TTG centre in Sibu would be launched on Jan 28.

Fatimah said the ministry would use the centre in Sibu to improve the implementation of centre’s components in the state.

Although the number of homeless persons in Sarawak is less than 200, the state government through her ministry, is very committed to assist the homeless individuals so that they would be able to get out of their predicament.

“We will look for non-government organisations (NGO) to manage the centre’s operation while the funding would come from the state government.”

TTGs provide a safe and clean area for the homeless people to sleep, with meals provided. There are also other facilities such as toilets, shower room, consultation and counseling room.

Fatimah added that the homeless people housed there would be given skills training so that they could earn a living.

“For example, if they (the homeless) want to get involved in agriculture, we will give them training in modern farming such as hydroponic and fertigation.”

Earlier, she presented cash assistance and CNY goodies to 100 people of Chinese descent who are recipients of the government’s welfare assistance.

For the record, there are 695 Chinese recipients throughout Miri Division who will receive CNY assistance from the Welfare Department this year.

Assistant Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development II (Community Wellbeing Development) Mohamad Razi Sitam, mayor and Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii, Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf, Welfare Department director Noriah Ahmad and Dynasty Hotel’s managing director Tony Pui were among those present at the event.