RT-PCR tests confirm no ASF case in Sibu, says assistant minister

SIBU (Jan 19): No African Swine Fever (ASF) case has been detected in commercial pig farms, villages and abattoirs in Sibu, Assistant Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang said.

He said this is based on the results from the RT-PCR tests done by the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak.

“All pork sold in Sibu markets is safe for consumption. Do not buy pork from unknown sources.

“Also, due to abnormal death of pigs in certain parts of Sarawak, I urge members of the public not to buy live pigs from unknown sources as well,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The Pelawan assemblyman also said that he had discussed with Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting to cooperate with DVS Sarawak to ensure that pork supplied to the locals is safe for consumption.

According to him, SMC and DVS Sarawak are working closely together to ensure that only licensed farms supply pork to the butchers.

He also said that the department would provide guidelines for ASF prevention and would review the guidelines depending on the situation.

In addition, the department will continue to monitor the pig farms in Sibu, he added.

In the effort to prevent ASF from spreading, he said DVS had disallowed all movements of live pigs in the state.

“ASF has happened in Sarawak, West Malaysia and other countries.

“DVS Sarawak will continue to investigate the abnormal death of pigs and implement relevant measures to prevent it from spreading,” he said.

He also said that he would continue to listen to different suggestions from members of the public.