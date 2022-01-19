Sabah bag six golds at swimming championship

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 19): A Loo Yie Bing-inspired Sabah squad returned with six gold, five silver and one bronze medals from the just concluded 1st Milo Age Group Swimming Championship at the National Aquatic Centre, Bukit Jalil.

Yie Bing, 14, won five gold medals while setting as many meet records to help Sabah to a fifth place finish in the three-day championship.

Competing in the Girl’s 13-14 age group, the Sandakan lass came out top in the 50m event in 26.95s, 100m (57.95s) and 200m freestyle (2:15.76s), 100m butterfly (1:05.58s) and 100m breaststroke (1:17.20s).

The sixth and final gold was from Lovell Wong Hsiao Thang, 18, Yipp Chi Tong, 18, Cheng Ka Man, 19, and Thien Oi Yee, 19, in the Girl’s 17-25 freestyle open relay.

The state quartet clocked 4.15.82s, which was another meet record.

Oi Yee of Sandakan also added three individual silver and one team silver to her collection after settling for second placing in the 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle events

The other silver medal was from the Girl’s Medley Relay where Oi Yee teamed up with Chi Tong, Lovell and Janetty John Fabian.

Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS)-based swimmer Samuel Ng Chong Cheng, 15, delivered the remaining medals. He won a silver in the 50m freestyle and a bronze in the 100m freestyle in the Boy’s 15-16 age group category.

“Congratulation to all the swimmers, not only to those who achieved medals but also those who had fought hard in achieving their personal bests and targets.

“I hope they will continue to strive, even more so during these times of predicament, with limited training lanes and hours,” said Sabah Aquatic Sports Association (SASA) president Daniel Lee Jun Qi.

Lee, who was recently elected as Malaysia Swimming Federation (MSF) council member for 2021-2023 term, also expressed gratitude to Sabah Sports Council (SSC) for their continuous support and various assistance as well as the coaches and also the parents for being so supportive and committed to the training.

Towards this end, Lee said SASA is planning to hold the 54th Sabah Age Group (SAG) swimming championship in March.

“Currently, the association is awaiting approval from MKN (National Security Council) on the competition SOPs in compliance to the prevention of Covid-19,” he said.

Meanwhile, SASA secretary Cynthia Chin said the recent MSF-organised Milo Age Group saw 504 swimmers from 34 local teams taking part in the Open (17-25), Group I (15-16) and Group II (13-14) categories.

Team manager Thian Chee Kiun led the state squad while former national swimmer Elvin Chia headed the coaching staff that included Benjamin Lee, Sean Goh and June Yap.

Lee (SASA president) and treasurer Daniel Liew Vui Eik were also among the technical officials at the Milo Age Group swimming championship.