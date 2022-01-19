Sarawak needs at least 20 new fire stations, says state Bomba director

KUCHING (Jan 19): Sarawak needs at least 20 new fire stations to meet the needs in the state, especially in rural areas, said Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) director Datu Khirudin Drahman.

With 20 more fire stations Sarawak will have 56 fire stations and the number is ideal for Sarawak, he added.

Sarawak currently has 36 fire stations located across the state.

“Very soon Sarawak will have 38 stations because the construction of the fire stations in Kidurong (in Bintulu) and Lutong (in Miri) have just been completed. The handing-over of these stations will be done either at the end of this month or next month (February).

“Asajaya is also expected to have a new fire station soon but the station will be a temporary one,” he told reporters at a press conference at the Bomba Sarawak headquarters yesterday.

To realise Bomba’s vision to ensure Sarawak have the ideal number of fire stations, Khirudin informed that Bomba Sarawak was trying to get allocations to build additional stations to achieve the ideal number by various methods, including obtaining assistance from the Sarawak government.

According to him, if the state government has helped build more schools and hospitals in Sarawak, it would also prioritise the construction of fire stations.

“Construction of fire stations (is essential) because fire protection is our government’s priority,” he said.

Meanwhile to meet the temporary needs in the absence of fire stations in certain areas, Khirudin said Bomba Sarawak will utilise the services of the Volunteer Fire Brigade (PBS) and Community Fire Brigade besides training the rural community on the basics of rescue and fire prevention.

On the performance of Bomba Sarawak over the past year, Khirudin said his department received 14,054 calls compared to 9,386 in 2020 and out of that number, 1,975 were fire calls, 8,331 rescue calls, 3,740 special duties calls while seven were hoax.

Over the past year, a total of 308 cases of house fires were recorded, an increase from 287 cases in 2020.

“The number of deaths due to fires has decreased with only two recorded compared to 13 cases in 2020 while the number of fires involving longhouses has increased by two cases, which is 18 compared to 16 cases in 2020.

“The value of property loss due to fire also increased last year which was RM59.7 million compared to RM49.3 million in 2020 while the value of properties that were successfully rescued decreased by RM289 million last year compared to RM652.6 million the previous year,” he said.

Before the press conference, Khirudin conducted a briefing on the achievements of Bomba Sarawak’s operations and rescue statistics for 2021.

At the same ceremony, he presented certificate of appreciation to seven residents of Tinting Remat, Sungai Klampai, Saratok who acted quickly to save their homes from being razed using fire extinguishers on January 12.

The recipients were Anthony Gasah Ipun, Asson Juan, Anyai Jingan, Spencer Nanang Anji, Evanda Dana Manan, Evanhoe Melaka Manan and Sylvester Undi Asson.

“They were real heroes when they managed to save the longhouse from being destroyed by fire,” said Khirudin.