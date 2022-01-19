Terrifying accident leaves Miri man trapped in burning vehicle

MIRI (Jan 19): It was a terrifying experience for a man who crashed his car into the road shoulder at Jalan Marina Utama here early this morning as the vehicle burst into flames while he was still trapped inside.

According to Zone 6 Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong, the single vehicle accident saw the car skid before it crashed and caught fire.

Upon their arrival, firefighters responding to a report received at 12.53am found the man had been safely extricated by members of the public.

“The operation commander reported that the victim broke his right leg while the car was 100 per cent burnt,” Law said in a statement.

After giving initial care to the victim, the firefighters brought him to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

The fire was brought under control at 1.01am and the operation ended at 1.28am.