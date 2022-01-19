Uggah: 380,047 have not received booster jab

KUCHING (Jan 19): A total of 380,047 eligible recipients of Covid-19 booster doses in Sarawak have not shown up to receive their jab so far, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

Thus, he hoped that people will take the matter of receiving booster shots seriously to improve their immunity against the virus.

Those not turning up for their booster jabs include 66,184 persons in Kuching, 71,362 from Miri, 38,284 from Sibu and 31,671 from Sarikei while the rest are from other parts of the state.

“The reason why Sarawakians should realise the importance of getting their booster doses is because Sarawak is among one of the states in the country to have recorded the lowest number of cases,” said Uggah, who is a Deputy Chief Minister.

He thanked the state government for the effort to get as many people in Sarawak to be vaccinated.

Even though Sarawak is currently recording a very low number of cases, it does not mean that Sarawakians should be complacent, because the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet, he pointed out.

Uggah thus hoped that those who are eligible will get their booster shot as soon as possible.

“So far up to Jan 17 this year, 72.2 per cent of the population in Sarawak have received their booster shots.

“Sarawak expects to give the booster doses to all those eligible recipients before March this year,” he said.

Uggah disclosed that booster doses are available at the integrated vaccination centre (PPV) in Kuching, two public PPVs in Sibu, two public PPVs in Serian, two public PPVs in Sri Aman, one public PPV in Limbang and one Offsite UTS PPV in Sibu.

The administering of doses to those eligible in Sarawak will also be carried out in 77 private clinics, 12 private hospitals, 136 health clinics, and through mobile initiatives as well.

Uggah was speaking to reporters after visiting the Kuching integrated PPV located at The Spring Shopping Mall here yesterday.