Uma Akeh folk enjoy better internet service, thanks to Jendela

MIRI (Jan 19): Residents of Uma Akeh longhouse are enjoying reliable broadband service via satellite courtesy of the federal government under the Jalinan Digital Negara (Jendela) programme.

Chairperson of the longhouse’s Kelab Belia Uma Akeh (Kebuma), Spanski Steven, thanked the government on behalf of the longhouse folk, for the project for the 40-door Kenyah longhouse in Ulu Baram.

“The internet service in our longhouse used to be poor unless we went to a nearby riverbank area to get better reception.

“With the completion of the broadband project under Jendela on Monday, we are now able to surf the internet.

“We are able to enjoy better internet services in our longhouse,” he said when contacted yesterday, adding they were also given free internet service for two years until January 2024.

He thus hoped the longhouse folk, particularly the youths, would fully utilise the broadband service to upgrade their knowledge.

Jendela is driven by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) with the aim of providing wider coverage and better broadband service quality to the people particular those in rural areas.