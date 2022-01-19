Velvet breaks hiatus with brand new song

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 19): Sabahan Velvet Aduk breaks the hiatus and starts off 2022 with a brand-new single, produced alongside her good friend Andy O’mail.

After her last song Mimpi Indah, which was about loss, Velvet will release a song entitled “Mama” on January 21 and in this record, she wears her heart on her sleeve like never before. This song itself is a dedication to her four children, they are her world.

Mama is a song about a mother’s love towards her children that never ages through time. In this song,

Velvet dedicates her writings to her children in hope that one day, no matter where they are, in whatever situations they are in, they will always have a shoulder to cry on, knowing that their mother will always be there through thick or thin. The song was written during the period of pandemic where the nation experienced lockdowns everywhere.

During that period, most people were in despair, isolated from the world and some even lost their loved ones, and it is during that period of time, everyone starts to realize that life is too short and one should appreciate it more because, you will never know when our time is going to be up in this world, we call home.

In those times, there were constant thoughts about life without the people you love, or the ones you love not being able to say their goodbyes, parents leaving their kids unknowingly, and that really hit hard on her.

The song itself is an expression of love written in the form of a melodious journal for her children to listen to, and in literal words, this is what Velvet says, “I want to be able to be there for my children, through their ups and downs. I want to be able to watch them grow. I want them to be rest assured that I will always be there for them no matter what, and I think every parent would do the same for their children, because in life, priority changes as we grow older and when you have children, they become your priority.”

Velvet, who was the finalist of Akademi Fantasia 4 back in 2006, started producing songs, and her first self-titled EP in 2012. After the reality show ended, she became a mother and started focusing on motherhood.

That was in her earlier days in the entertainment industry where she admitted that she had ‘somehow’ left the industry but never stopped writing songs.

In 2018, ‘Sumandak Sabah’, a local Sabahan song produced by Velvet together with Marsha Milan and Richael Gimbang of the band Estranged (also her husband) unexpectedly went viral and claimed to be one of the most played songs in that same year, and to date 14 million views on YouTube.

The next year, the duo released another single called ‘Oi Gaman’ which also garnered 4.2 million views on YouTube to date. Since then, Velvet constantly writes and produces songs for herself and also for others.

In 2021, Velvet also wrote and co-produced a song entitled “Tiga Kali Satu Hari ” for Kupi Kupi FM, a community Malaysian radio station created for the communities in Sabah, and the song has gained 1.4 million views on YouTube to date.

Last December, “Christmas is Coming”, a song produced in 2019 also went to number 15 in the iTunes Top 200 Tracks Slovakia All Genre Chart, one of Velvet’s songs that reached international audiences. Velvet’s mix of easy listening folk and pop tunes has made her one of the most sought-after songwriters in Sabah, Malaysian Borneo.

Year 2022 will be a great year because Velvet will be releasing more songs and expect more upcoming collaborations. She is also currently working on her debut EP, set for release this year.