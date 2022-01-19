Wan Junaidi: King consents to setting up of RCI to probe Tabung Haji’s management and operational issues

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 19): The government has obtained the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate Lembaga Tabung Haji’s (TH) management and operational issues from 2014 to 2020.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the setting up of the RCI is in accordance with the Commission of Inquiry Act 1950 (Act 119).

Wan Junaidi said in addition, His Majesty has also consented to the appointment of six RCI members, including former Chief Justice Tun Md Raus Sharif as its chairman.

The other five are former Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Samsudin Osman, RHB Group founder Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain, former Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad chairman Tan Sri Mohd Munir Abdul Majid, Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah (Unishams) vice-chancellor Prof Asmadi Mohamed Naim and Malay Chambers of Commerce Malaysia deputy president Norsyahrin Hamidon.

Wan Junaidi said the RCI members are those with calibre with vast expertise and experience in their respective fields, namely the judiciary, civil service, administration, economics, finance, investment, capital markets, banking, Islamic finance and accounting.

“Those appointed have been ensured to be independent and do not have any direct links to TH.

“This is to ensure that the investigation can be conducted transparently and fairly and to avoid any issues involving conflict of interest with the relevant parties,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Junaidi said the appointments will be effective from January 20 to July 19, and the Commission was given six months to carry out an investigation and prepare a report to be presented to Al-Sultan Abdullah. – Bernama