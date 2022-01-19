WWF-Malaysia wants pangolins to be Totally Protected animals in Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 19): The World Wide Fund for Nature Malaysia (WWF-Malaysia) has recommended pangolins be listed under the ‘Totally Protected Animal’ category under the Sarawak Wild Life Protection Ordinance.

WWF-Malaysia head of Sarawak Conservation Programme Dr Jason Hon said this is due to the seriousness of pangolin trafficking, which has harmed its population in Sarawak.

“We believe the relevant agency is already studying this and WWF-Malaysia looks forward to the positive revision of the Ordinance to grant better protection for the pangolins,” he said in a statement.

“A higher penalty could serve as a deterrent factor for future crimes, but this must be done with concerted efforts on the ground to ensure that enforcements are adequate to prevent perpetrators from slipping away from the grip of the law.”

Hon congratulated Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) for effective enforcement and to the courts for meting out a heavy penalty on an illegal pangolin scales trader recently.

“Wildlife trafficking is a serious crime that ought to be tackled with concerted and unwavering efforts. This news of successful prosecution with a very heavy penalty shows that Sarawak is serious about tackling wildlife crime,” he said.

On Jan 14, SFC posted on Facebook that the Sessions Court had sentenced a foreigner to one year in prison and a fine of RM27.8 million for having in his possession three pangolins and 2,782 pangolin scales in Kuala Baram, Miri on Jan 6.

The foreigner was charged under Section 29(2) of the Wild Life Protection Ordinance, 1998.

Hon said there have been numerous operations to nab illegal traders and the public had been supportive of the efforts by the authorities, including making reports or lodging complaints when they encountered such cases.

In January 2020, it was reported that the courts imposed a penalty of RM1.4 million on an individual who was found guilty of possession of 146 pangolins.

In October last year, two men pleaded guilty to possession of 4,468 scales but were fined RM1,000 each and jailed for one month.

“These punishments were too lenient and have not prevented the crime from repeating,” Hon said.

“These were only what we managed to apprehend and many have slipped the eyes of the authorities. Sarawak must also monitor cases in neighbouring Sabah or Indonesia, as the origin of pangolins may include populations from Sarawak,” Hon pointed out.

He said WWF-Malaysia has implemented conservation awareness programmes and engaged with local communities, the public, and school children in disseminating conservation messages.

“To this end, the public must cooperate by not consuming or buying any wildlife, and report to the authorities if they come across any cases of illegal wildlife trading,” he said.