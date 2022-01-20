Abang Johari chairs BDA board meeting

BINTULU (Jan 20): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg who is chairman of Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) chaired the 83rd BDA Board Meeting at Fairfield by Marriott Bintulu Paragon Hotel yesterday.

According to Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), the meeting which lasted about three hours was attended by all BDA Board members.

The main item in the meeting’s agenda was the discussion on the policy and direction of BDA in economic and social development planning for Bintulu Division.

Also discussed was the implementation of initiatives listed in Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s 12th state election manifesto.

Among those present at the meeting were State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip, BDA deputy chairman Dato Haidar Khan Asghar Khan, Bintulu Resident Datu Jack Aman Luat, BDA general manager Datu Muhammad Yaakup Kari and Sarawak Land and Survey Department director Datu Abdullah Julaihi.