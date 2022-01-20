Analysts welcome PetDag’s ROVR across Borneo

KUCHING: Analysts welcomed the ROVR initiative, the mobile refuelling service from Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PetDag), which launched its first Mini Portable Container System (Mini PCS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA) to provide the community in Kampung Limbawang, Beaufort, Sabah with easier access to fuel.

In a statement, PetDag said the Mini PCS is designed to serve remote areas, located 10 kilometres or more away from a petrol station, as part of ROVR’s Rural Development Plan and the ministry’s community drumming programme, which aims to ensure communities in rural areas with access to sufficient basic necessities at the same prices as in urban areas.

With easier access to fuel at retail pump price, local communities in rural areas will be able to carry out their daily activities with ease, thus helping to promote the development of small-scale entrepreneurs and boost the local economy.

During the pilot phase beginning late November 2021, the 5,000-litre Mini PCS, which operates daily from 7am to 7pm, has served close to 3,500 vehicles and dispensed over 30,000 litres to date.

PetDag plans to expand the initiative to more remote areas within Sabah and Sarawak with potential sites being as far as 50 kilometres away from a petrol station.

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) commented that ROVR has proven to be critical during crises, serving restricted areas under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) and flood-affected areas.

“ROVR’s initiatives include a mobile fuel delivery service in partnership with Malaysia Airports Holdings (MAHB) – delivering 2,000 litres of diesel – to refuel the vehicles on the operation ground of klia2,” it recapped.

“ROVR also expanded beyond the Klang Valley area to Pahang and Johor. In addition to rural areas, the programme was also pushed to a major port.”

The research firm noted that the PCS system is not relatively new in Malaysia, as previous initiatives by smaller companies had a high success rate in villages and remote locations where roads do not lead to a quick access to fuel.

“Consequent to the establishment of PCS, small entrepreneurs in the operation of the PCS were created, employment opportunities were elevated and other businesses like mini-marts and vehicle workshops were opened.

“These had enabled the PCS locations to generate economic activities successfully, as well as increase the preparedness for fuel demand in the face of natural disasters.

“The recent mini PCS launch by PetDag further validates its strategy of providing solid business solutions that also serve community needs, and is fully aligned with the group’s promise to make life simpler and better for its consumers.”

Nevertheless, MIDF Research made no changes to earnings estimates, considering that the mini PCS is just beginning its operations in Beaufort, Sabah, and has yet to see any expansion to other states and inclusion of retail and maintenance to support the heightening of the socio-economy aspects of the remote area where the mini PCS is placed.

“We believe that the PCS initiative will help PetDag’s portfolio performance in the long run. Providing easy access to fuel will result in increasing fuel demand, and later increasing sales.

“The collaboration with the ministry is reasonable, and it is unquestionably in PetDag’s best interests.

“While the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic remains as much as the fear of a sudden lockdown, we continue to see PetDag positively for the prospects in its local partnerships, the oil price hike, and the rising demand recovery nationwide for fuel as more people are expected to travel in 2022.”