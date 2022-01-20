Be vigilant, people living in low-lying areas told

BINTULU (Jan 20): Bintulu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (BDDMC) chairman Datu Jack Aman Luat has reminded the public, especially those living in low-lying and flood prone areas to remain vigilant this monsoon season.

He said those affected by the floods must be prepared to move out immediately to temporary evacuation centres (PPS) when instructed.

He assured that the committee and other relevant government agencies were prepared to respond and mobilise teams anytime when needed.

“All agencies in each district have also been instructed to be ready to be mobilised at any time,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Jack said 27 PPS, three forward bases and other equipment and supplies were now being readied and would be coordinated by the Welfare Department here.

The committee he led Tuesday went to Gem Park and Kampung Kemunting to assess the damage caused by the flash floods following heavy rain on Monday.

“Gem Park residential area is a low-lying area and is easily flooded after heavy downpours.

“The situation would be worse if the water level at Sungai Sebiew rises,” he said.

Jack said the Department of Irrigation and Drainage had built a flood retaining wall to prevent excess water from Sungai Sebiew from overflowing into the residential area in the event of heavy rains.

At Kampung Kemunting, he said the ‘Improvement to Sungai Sebab at Kampung Kemunting’ project, now under construction, would be able to reduce the risk of floods once it is completed.

In the meantime, Jack urged the public to be alert of the latest information or warning on weather and flood situations in their respective areas.

He also advised the people to keep the contact numbers of their family members, neighbours and relevant government agencies in the event of an emergency.