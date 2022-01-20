CIMB’s 4Q21 likely to see higher credit cost

KUCHING (January 20): CIMB Group Holdings Bhd’s (CIMB) financial year 2021 (FY21) credit cost has been projected by analysts to come in within the guided 80 basis points (bps) to 90bps.

According to AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank), the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21) is likely to see a higher credit cost than 3Q21’s 62bps.

“This is due to adjustments to macroeconomic factors and additional overlays in some countries,” the research firm said following CIMB’s updates on the group via a virtual meeting recently.

“The group will be taking conservative adjustment in provisions for a borrower in Malaysia and Indonesia as well as for commercial loans in Thailand.

“Nevertheless, we expect the group’s FY21 credit cost to come in within the guided 80bps to 90bps.”

On the maturity of its financial assistance programme, AmInvestment Bank gathered that there will be some loan moratorium that will expire by 1Q22.

It noted that a substantially higher amount of loans under moratorium is seen to be expiring in 2Q22.

“We understand that the group and Malaysia’s loans that are under the repayment assistance programme have

remained stable at 21 per cent and 27 per cent respectively.”

AmInvestment Bank highlighted that 4Q21 will see a pick-up in loan growth with expansion in consumer and corporate loans in Malaysia and Indonesia.

“In the near term, loans in Thailand and Indonesia are anticipated to improve in tandem with the respective

countries’ economic recovery.

“However, loan growth for these two markets will still be below the industry rate in the first half of 2022 (1H22) due to the recalibration of financing portfolio.”

The research firm went on to highlight that for intangible assets, FY22 will continue to see the accelerated amortisation of intangible assets of RM50 million to RM60 million per quarter.

It recalled that in 3Q21, the group reported an impairment in goodwill of RM1.2 billion in Thailand.

“Management alluded to no further impairments of goodwill in FY22. 1H22 is likely to see some restructuring expenses related to the group’s optimisation plans.”

Meanwhile, the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) gathered that CIMB’s net interest margin (NIM) prospects could be mixed.

“The group expects some mixed exposure in the event of a rate hike in FY22, premised on its strategy in managing competition,” Kenanga Research said.

“Broadly, its Malaysia operation could benefit from a rate hike as the group is still not as participative in the competition for deposits and may still yield some gains in the near-term.

“Meanwhile, Thailand and Indonesia operations may experience a more neutral impact with their landscape being more rate-sensitive and hence may require more immediate repricing methods.”