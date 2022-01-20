Committee formed to revive Bintang Klasik Iban talent search

KUCHING (Jan 20): A committee has been formed to revive the Bintang Klasik Iban talent search competition this year after a five-year hiatus.

Organising committee chairman Isa Lee said reviving the talent search was in response to requests from local music fans now that movement restrictions have been eased with Sarawak having entered Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

According to him, this competition had received positive public response when it was first held in 2012 and similar feedback was received for its second edition held in 2016.

“Although the competition requires only classic and evergreen Iban songs to be sung, it still attracted many young contestants including those from non-Iban communities.

“The local music lovers find it refreshing and at the same time nostalgic to hear the Iban classic songs being given a fresh take by these young contestants,” he said when met recently.

He also said the competition for this year will be held in strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent spread of Covid-19 and in consultation with the relevant authorities.

“We target to hold this competition by July or August this year. This depends on our budget.

“If given the chance, we hope to have the grand finale to be broadcast live on television in order to reach broader audience, with a live band playing the music,” he said.

He revealed past competitions had produced new recording artistes for the Iban music industry most notably Eisner Nala Jackson who was the winner in 2012 and Tony Rumpang who won in 2016.

Eisner was just 17 when she won in 2012, and she is now a household name in Sarawak. Along with Tony, they had won several awards such as in the Anugerah Carta Siapa Juara with their respective songs and albums.

Isa said other contestants such as Fierdarus Udin and Valerie Thiam, who are non-Ibans, have also gone on to become recording artistes and performed at official events.

“This shows that music is indeed the best medium to unite the people. We believe this competition can be such platform, in addition to promoting and enhancing interest in the Iban music industry.

“We want to refresh the people’s memory on Iban songs recorded from 1960s to 1990s, as well as to make people remember those veteran artistes who sung and composed those songs,” he said.

This year’s competition will be organised by Persatuan Anak Seni Iban Malaysia (Pasima) and supported by other bodies and agencies.

Isa is the president of Pasima which was registered with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) in 2018.

He added the competition is open to all Malaysians aged 17 and above. However, recording artistes are not allowed to join.

“If the situation permits, we could open the competition to the fellow Dayaks from Kalimantan, Indonesia. This is because we have been collaborating with them in the music industry, and we hope to enhance the collaboration through this competition,” Isa said.