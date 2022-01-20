Covid-19 ICU bed utilisation rate in Sarawak drops to 31.8 pct

KUCHING (Jan 20): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 dropped further to 31.8 per cent yesterday.

It was 33.8 per cent on Tuesday.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) post on Facebook showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the lowest in the country.

The rate was way lower than the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 53.7 per cent yesterday.

Klang Valley topped the ICU bed utilisation rate table at 67.1 per per cent followed by Perak (67 per cent), Johor (63.4 per cent), Melaka (62 per cent), Kelantan (61.4 per cent), Sabah (56.6 per cent), and Penang (54.8 per cent).

Other states and territories that recorded ICU bed usage rates lower than the national rate were Negeri Sembilan (52.6 per cent), Kedah (39.7 per cent), Pahang (38.1 per cent), Perlis (36.8 per cent), Terengganu (36.1 per cent), and Labuan (33.3 per cent).