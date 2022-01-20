Fake Covid-19 vaccination certs: Terengganu police chief says individuals willing to be injected with distilled water

KUALA TERENGGANU (Jan 20): There are individuals who are willing to be injected with distilled water just to get fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates from a doctor at a private clinic in Marang.

In revealing the matter, Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said so far, 23 individuals of various backgrounds have had their statements taken to assist in the investigation into the matter.

He said all the individuals had admitted that they did not receive the actual Covid-19 vaccine shots.

“Some of them admitted to taking injections of distilled water or saltwater on the grounds that they still get the shots even though they were not the Covid-19 vaccine,” he told a press conference at the Terengganu contingent police headquarters here today.

He was commenting on the development of the investigation into a case involving a doctor at a private clinic in Marang, who was nabbed for allegedly issuing fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

Rohaimi said investigations found that 1,223 names of individuals involved in the activity had been sent to the vendor for the issuance of vaccination certificates through MySejahtera.

“However, we believe that not all of these individuals have been administered with the actual dose,” he said.

Rohaimi said he was informed that the Health Ministry had blocked the issuance of vaccination certificates by the clinic.

“The certificates issued by the clinic are not valid and the police have also received cooperation from employers who suspect that their employees were involved with the activity carried out by the clinic,” he said.

On January 8, a 51-year-old male doctor was nabbed on suspicion of selling fake vaccination certificates.

The case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code and the suspect was released on police bail pending further action by the public prosecutor. – Bernama