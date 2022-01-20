Finance Minister: Govt considers grants for SMEs affected by floods

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 20): The Finance Ministry is considering providing grants to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro-entrepreneurs affected by the 2021/2022 Northeast Monsoon floods.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the ministry was waiting for the list of entrepreneurs involved from SME Corp.

“We have asked for a list of affected companies from SME Corp and they are compiling the list, and we know these SMEs want grants from the government and we are looking into what grants can be channelled,” he explained when wrapping up the debate on the flood disaster during the Special Session in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul said he would bring the proposal on extending the period of interest exemption and moratorium on bank loans to banks in the country. This is because the special assistance previously announced by the government will end on Jan 31, 2022.

“I will raise this matter with the banks, particularly to help those affected by the floods,” he added.

Apart from that, he will also continue to discuss with all parties to come up with a long-term plan to rebuild the necessary infrastructure instead of paying the cost of damage every time floods hit the country. – Bernama