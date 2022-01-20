Fourth school cluster in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 20): Sabah recorded the fourth education institution cluster within two weeks since the re-opening of schools.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said Kluster Pandan Pandan was declared in Putatan after a 53-year-old madrasah teacher suffered from cough, fever and cold symptoms and tested positive with Covid-19 on Jan 17.

“The madrasah teacher is attached to Madrasah Darul Hadis, Kg Pandan Pandan, Putatan.

“Screening of close contacts consisting of the teacher’s family members, staff and madrasah students found that 15 more people had been infected, bringing the total number of positives in this cluster to 16 people,” he said.

Sabah recorded 256 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, including 14 from the newly registered cluster.

According to Masidi, the reason for the increase in new cases in recent days is mainly due to the emergence of new clusters in some districts.

Apart from Kluster Pandan Pandan Putatan, three other school clusters – Kluster Jalan Pertukangan Sandakan, Kluster Puri Ranau and Kluster Sungai Trayon Kinabatangan – also contributed to the daily cases in Sabah with 86 new infections on Jan 20 alone.

“The number of children positive with Covid-19 under the age of 12 is quite high, at 38 or almost 15 per cent of the total daily cases.

“Meanwhile, 29 (11.3 per cent) of new patients registered today were unvaccinated. These two statistics are a reflection that there are still people in society who are careless in exposing their young children to the risk of Covid-19 virus infection.

“This is also an indication that there are still many people who should be eligible for vaccination have not registered, or have refused to be vaccinated,” he added.