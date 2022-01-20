Friends injured after car crashes into tree in Sipitang

SIPITANG (Jan 20): Two friends sustained injuries when the saloon car they were travelling in rammed into a tree at Kampung Menengah in Sipitang last night.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said firefighters from the Sipitang fire station were dispatched to the location following a distress call received at 9pm on the single-vehicle accident.

Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) personnel attended to both victims at the scene.

They were later taken to Sipitang Hospital in an ambulance.

Bomba ended its operation at 9.35pm.