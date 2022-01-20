Kg Muara Tebas toddler found dead after falling into river

KUCHING (Jan 20): A 20-month-old toddler, who went missing yesterday, died after falling into the river at Kampung Muara Tebas.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah confirmed news of the incident this morning.

The boy is believed to have fallen from a bridge near his house.

According to relatives, his mother realised he was missing around 6pm, when he could not be found in the house at dinnertime.

The family then conducted a search for the boy and found him unconscious in the river about an hour later.

The toddler’s parents then rushed him to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), where medical personnel later pronounced him dead.