Kota Kinabalu chamber calls for SOP compliance during CNY celebrations

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 20): The Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) has called on the people to comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) set for the Chinese New Year celebration.

Chamber president Datuk Michael Lui said the people should take extra precautions while celebrating the Lunar New Year despite fewer restrictions this time.

“The relaxed SOPs for Chinese New Year are the result of our concerted efforts in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and the high vaccination and booster shot rates,” he said.

Lui said the people would finally be allowed to travel across districts or states to have their reunion dinner with family members and loved ones, as well as to go on house-to-house visits.

“I believe the people are elated that they are allowed to return home for Chinese New Year, including elderly parents, who can finally reunite with their children or grandchildren,” he said.

Lui called the government’s decision to allow prayers at temples on Feb 1-2, special prayers for the Hokkien clan on Feb 8-9, as well as dragon and lion dances, good news for the people.

Nevertheless, he said the people must still comply with the SOPs, get their Covid-19 vaccine booster shot, and conduct Covid-19 testing before returning home for the celebration as a precautionary measure, particularly with the twin threats of the Delta and Omicron variants.

“For those returning home from overseas, there is nothing wrong with a low-key celebration,” he opined.

He also urged the public to be careful when attending events and to avoid bringing the elderly and children to crowded places, especially younger children who cannot be vaccinated.