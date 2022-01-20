KPDNHEP to probe eggs shortage in Lutong

MIRI (Jan 20): Consumers in residential areas around Lutong here were seeing red as shops ran out of egg supplies, and the price has skyrocketed for the little that was left on Wednesday with Chinese New Year eve less than a fortnight away.

Latip Sapong, a retired Shell engineer from Lutong Baru, was aghast with the shortage of eggs, saying consumers had to pay extra if they managed to find some in their traditional outlets in the Lutong area.

“I managed to buy it today but it was very expensive at RM 17.50 per tray when the normal price was between RM11 to RM12 each,” he said.

All the shops in Lutong he visited gave the same reason, which was no stock, and Latip said one shopkeeper exclaimed: “Who wants to sell very expensive?”.

Eggs are much needed in the run-up of every festive season, particularly when baking of cakes and other pastry goodies by households or vendors are in full flow now.

The shortage caught many by surprise not only among the Chinese community but also other shoppers in the Lutong area today, but supplies in major supermarkets seemed to be unaffected.

Latip requested the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs (KDNHEP) to send officers to investigate the issue affecting shops in Lutong, Lutong Baru and even a supermarket in Pujut today, pointing out that there was one Lutong supermarket bundling five trays for sale.

KPDNHEP Miri chief Joe Azmi Jamil, when contacted, said a report had just been received and an investigation will be carried out with urgency to ascertain the cause of this supply disruption in the Lutong area.

“We will be calling a meeting with all egg suppliers in Miri,” he said.

There were no shortages of eggs reported in other parts of the city, and his enforcement officers during their price compliance operation earlier found that there were plenty of egg supplies in the city centre.

KPDNHEP has included eggs in the controlled price item until February 4 for this festive season as family reunion dinners on Chinese New Year eve falls on Jan 31 this year.