LHDN sets up temporary counter for Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia applications at MBKS

KUCHING (Jan 20): Residents of Kuching South can now register, apply or update their information for the Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (BKM) at the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) counter at Kuching South City Council (MBKS) headquarters at Jalan Padungan.

“We understand the difficulty of some residents who are not able to come to LHDN office, and MBKS is taking the initiative to invite LHDN to open the said counter to cater for Kuching South residents.

“It will benefit the surrounding residents,” Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said yesterday.

Wee made a short visit to check on the Registration Assistance Counter at MBKS building lobby yesterday morning, where he was briefed by LHDN customer care officer Simon Kane Kibes.

Operating hours of the counter are from 9am to 12pm and 2.30pm to 4pm, from yesterday to tomorrow (Jan 21).

For more information on the assistance and the requirements, click to the BKM Portal at https://bkm.hasil.gov.my/.