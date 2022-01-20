MMEA detains barge, tugboat near Sg Kemena estuary

BINTULU (Jan 20): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a tugboat, a barge, and eight crew members for various offences some 2.5 nautical miles from the Sungai Kemena estuary around 7.45pm on Tuesday.

MMEA Bintulu zone director Captain Maritime Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad said the arrests were made following complaints from the local maritime community.

It was also part of MMEA’s continuous monitoring in areas believed to be hotspots for tugboats and barges to transfer their cargo.

Khairol said such activities near the Sungai Kemena estuary often disrupted exit and entry routes and endangered those in small boats passing through the estuary.

While carrying out Operasi Permai around Bintulu waters, he said MMEA personnel on KM Renggis spotted a tugboat in the process of transferring cargo from one barge to another at the location around 4.35pm.

“From the inspection, it was found that the tugboat was suspected of operating and carrying out transferring activities with expired documents,” he said.

A further check on the first barge found it was operating using a Domestic Shipping License, which had also expired.

“Six crew members were detained, including the captain, aged between 20 and 56, comprising three locals, two Indonesians, and one Indian national with valid identity documents,” he said.

Two Indonesian crew members on the first barge were suspected of violating the condition imposed for working in a non-authorised place.

Khairol said approximately 1,000 metric tonnes of rock was found to have been transferred onto the second barge.

He said the eight crew members along with the tugboat and first barge were detained and escorted to the Bintulu Maritime zone vessel detention centre for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967, the Immigration Act 1959/ 63, and the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952.

For complaints on suspicious activities, call the MMEA Bintulu zone operations centre on 086-314254 or the Sarawak Maritime Operations Centre on 082-432544.