MPP spent RM125,000 in 2021 to clear illegally dumped waste

KUCHING (Jan 20): The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) spent approximately RM125,000 last year to clear waste dumped illegally in areas under its jurisdiction.

In a statement today, MPP warned those caught illegally dumping waste could face an RM1,000 fine for the first offence, and a further RM2,000 fine, or six months’ jail, or both for the second or subsequent offence under By-law 18(3), the Local Authorities (Cleanliness) By-Laws, 1999.

“Illegal dumping is the disposing of waste or unwanted materials in unauthorised or undesignated areas.

“Items dumped may include household refuse, construction and renovation or demolition works, garden waste as well as (used) furniture and appliances,” said the council.

According to MPP, most illegal dumping is done to avoid paying the disposal fee at the designated landfills or due to the failure to take the time and effort to dispose of the items properly.

It said common areas for illegal dumping may include vacant properties, alleyways, commercial dumpsters, and along the roadside.

The council listed common areas for illegal dumping under its jurisdictions as Jalan Kangkok, Batu Kawa; Kuching City Mall area; Jalan Arang 15C1; Jalan Ensing Timur, Batu Kawa; and Jalan Khung Phin Ulu.

“Dumping causes devaluation of property, health hazards, and water pollution. Items dumped and pollutants find their way into the drain system, thus causing flooding, clogged drains, and damage to fish, wildlife, and plants downstream,” said MPP.

The council added during the Covid-19 pandemic, the public must dispose of all waste, especially used face masks, carefully and considerately by ensuring their waste is packed in tied or sealed plastic bags before placing them into garbage bins.

“MPP needs your assistance to eliminate the illegal dumping and unsightly littering on our street roadside, alleys, and other public right of way, as well as in private areas,” added the council.