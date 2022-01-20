MPP urged to be more responsive to severe traffic congestions at Mile 7 area

KUCHING (Jan 20): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak member Michael Kong has urged Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) to shoulder the responsibility of better managing the severe traffic congestions at Mile 7 area.

“By issuing statements and asking people to be patient and bear with the jam is being most irresponsive to the sufferings of the public resulting from the traffic congestion problem,” stressed Kong in a statement.

Kong said many residents at Jalan Stakan and Jalan Liu Shan Bang had experienced heavy traffic on a daily basis and there was no visible improvement to the situation, despite the traffic issue being repeatedly raised to MPP.

The DAP member said he had also raised the matter to MPP but the reply received was the most disappointing.

“MPP conveniently chose to push the entire responsibility of the traffic lights along Jalan Stakan and Jalan Liu Shan Bang to Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak. This is the typical bureaucracy amongst the authorities that the people are fed up with.”

Kong, who is special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, urged the responsible authority to stop pushing the buck and instead, to seek ways in settling the issue.

“After all, both JKR and MPP are under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government.”

Kong said he had personally witnessed how vehicles took over 30 minutes to travel a mere five kilometres in the Mile 7 area during a survey last year on Nov 16.

“It is worth noting that this was even before schools were allowed to open.

“As the local council, it is the role of MPP to ensure there is proper planning for every township and proper measure to reduce the inconvenience caused to the public during the implementation of development projects.”

As a result, Kong asked MPP to explore with JKR Sarawak on how best they can alleviate the traffic issues at the affected areas.

“At the same time, it is high time that MPP devise a masterplan for Mile 7 so that development can continue but not at the expense of the people,” said Kong.