RFID: Cabinet decides motorists must be given option for toll payments, says PM

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 19): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said road users must be given the option of using either the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system, Touch ‘n Go (TNG), or SmartTAG at toll gates.

He said this was decided by the Cabinet, which in its meeting today, was of the view that road users must be given a choice, just like how it was practiced when TNG was introduced in its early years and cash payments were still allowed to continue.

“Users must be given the freedom whether to use RFID, Touch ‘n Go or SmartTAG,” he told reporters after the launch of the Keluarga Malaysia Agricommodity tour programme here today.

Several toll plazas in the Klang Valley reportedly experienced traffic congestion, especially on Monday, after the RFID system failed to function smoothly.

Toll transactions using RFID for private light vehicles (Class 1) were implemented on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) route from the Juru toll plaza in Penang to the Skudai toll plaza in Johor from 10pm on January 15.

The RFID system allows motorists to enjoy a smoother journey without having to stop, drive through the RFID lane at a speed of 30kph as well as carry out contactless toll transactions.

The RFID also offers digital cash security and cashless top-up through the use of Touch ‘n Go e-Wallet without having to go to the top-up counter.

Ismail Sabri said the RFID, which was introduced to speed up travelling time, was a good suggestion but motorists must also be given an option since the RFID was a pioneer project and would need time to be fine-tuned.

“If it is a pilot project, it will take time after several months then we will leave it to the motorists to decide. Eventually, if the RFID facilitates their journey, they will migrate to the RFID,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the highway concessionaires should retain the lanes for TNG and SmartTag users.

“Don’t make it all RFID. If there are 10 lanes, maybe several lanes for RFID and the rest should be for TnG and SmartTAG. We don’t want to pressure motorists,” he said.

On whether highway concessionaires were informed about the Cabinet decision, Ismail Sabri said Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof would call them all for a discussion and make a further decision.

Ismail Sabri also said that the Cabinet meeting decided that any matter regarding payments by Malaysians need to be referred to the Cabinet. – Bernama