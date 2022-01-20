RM9 mln SJK Kai Nang building expected to be ready by end of next year

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Jan 20): The RM9 million building project at SJK Kai Nang is expected to be completed by the end of next year, said Datuk Jonathan Chai Voon Tok.

The Association of Aided Chinese Primary Schools Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions president said the association is still short of RM5 million for the project.

The federal and state governments have already contributed RM2 million each to the project.

Chai explained SJK Kai Nang was originally located in Sibu, but due to low student enrolment it was relocated to Samarahan.

He said plans for the old school building in Sibu would only be made once the school’s formal relocation is completed.

“This is the third school to be relocated by the Association of the Aided Chinese Primary Schools Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions in the span of 12 years,” he said in his speech for the project’s groundbreaking ceremony at Taman Midway Crescent today.

Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, officiated at the event.

The other two schools relocated previously are SJK Chung Hua Sungai Tapang and SJK Chung Hua Bako.

“It’s no easy task to undertake any relocation and rebuilding of a school. But we are indeed very grateful for all the generous assistance and contributions rendered to us,” said Chai.

“From the initial stage of getting the land converted for educational usage from the Land and Survey Department, then we need to secure the requisite approval of relocation and building approvals from the Ministry of Education, and the approval of building plans from the local council and then the final obstacle would be the financial issue, we need to raise enough money to have enough confidence to kick off the project.”

He added the association would normally start projects with around half the estimated cost in hand and then continue to raise funds.

In his speech, Dr Sim said Chinese education is increasingly relevant now that the state government wants young people to be more competitive internationally by becoming multilingual.

“The continuous assistance from the state for Chinese government-aided schools is also a shining example of Sarawak exercising our rights under the MA63 (Malaysia Agreement of 1963) involving Chinese education. Even our Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Open also wants children of all races to compete internationally,” said the Batu Kawah assemblyman and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president.