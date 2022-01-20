Sarawak CP appointed as Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director

BINTULU (Jan 20): Sarawak Police Commissioner (CP) Datuk Aidi Ismail has been appointed as Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary DCP Ruslan Khalid in a statement today said Aidi’s appointment will take effect from Feb 22.

His successor has yet to be announced.

Prior to his appointment as Sarawak CP on Feb 18, 2020, Aidi was formerly Terengganu police chief.

He succeeded Datuk Ramli Din, who was appointed as Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director.

Aidi and Ramli were among the 37 senior officers of PDRM involved in a reshuffle in 2020.