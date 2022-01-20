Sarikei Marine Police seize RM254,800 worth of firecrackers

SARIKEI (Jan 20): Region 5 Marine Police team here seized firecrackers worth about RM254,800 during ‘Op Landai’ on Tuesday.

When contacted, Sarikei deputy police chief DSP Benedict Faris said the items, seized from a house, have been handed over to the district’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further action.

The police team also arrested a man to facilitate the investigation after he failed to produce any valid permit to keep the firecrackers in the house.

“The suspect would be investigated for an offence under Section 8 of Explosives Act 1957,” added Benedict.