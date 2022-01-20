SDMC: 14 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today, all in Categories 1-2

BINTULU (Jan 20): Sarawak today logged 14 new Covid-19 infections in nine districts, all in Categories 1 (asymptomatic) and 2 (mild symptoms), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

According to SDMC in its daily update on the pandemic, Sibu recorded three cases followed by Kapit (2), Kuching (2), Miri (2), and one each in Song, Sarikei, Samarahan, Bau and Limbang.

Sarawak’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 252,660.

No new fatalities from Covid-19 were reported today.

Meanwhile, the police have issued a total of seven compounds in Kuching for flouting the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Four were issued for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or record their attendance in the logbook provided and three for not wearing face masks.