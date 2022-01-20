Sensing growing complacency, Dr Sim calls for continued vigilance against Covid-19 during CNY

KUCHING (Jan 20): The people have been called on to remain vigilant during the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration despite the low number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak.

In making the call, Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian pointed out the fluctuating one- to double-digit new Covid-19 cases reported daily in the state are no guarantee that the situation is safe.

“As I have said before, we want a safe Chinese New Year. This is because the Covid-19 variants keep on mutating from time to time,” said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor after officiating at the SJK Kai Nang groundbreaking in Samarahan today.

“That is why I want all of us to hang in there until this Covid-19 pandemic becomes endemic. Remember that few thousand people have died due to the virus and they might be our loved ones, friends, and relatives.”

Dr Sim, who is also who is also Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, urged the people not to take the relevant standard operating procedures (SOPs) for granted.

He pointed out that he double masks and has not gone overseas for almost two years.

Dr Sim added SDMC has yet to meet on whether to reconsider the ban on lion dances during Chinese New Year.

The move has caused general unhappiness among some quarters as lion and dragon dances are allowed in other states.