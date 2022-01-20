Supermax to feel impact from Canada’s contract termination

KUCHING (January 20): Supermax Corporation Bhd (Supermax) may feel the impact of Canada’s decision to terminate its rubber glove sourcing contract with the group should the issue be left unresolved for a period of time.

Canada on Tuesday terminated its sourcing contract with Supermax following allegations of forced labour against the glove manufacturer, according to a Reuters report that cited the country’s public services and procurement department.

To note, Canada had halted imports of rubber gloves produced by Supermax in November 2021 after making a decision to determine its next steps following an audit report over the company’s labour practices.

“Based on the seriousness of the allegations and expected timelines for the final audit results, the government of Canada has decided, and Supermax Healthcare Canada has agreed, to terminate by mutual consent the two existing contracts for the supply of nitrile gloves,” the department told Reuters in an emailed statement.

“Forced labour is a significant and unacceptable problem in global supply chains, and we take all allegations of such conduct very seriously,” the Canadian department had said on its website in November 2021.

“The government of Canada is committed to ensuring that it does not do business with companies that employ unethical practices, either directly or within their supply chains.”

Although Canada represents around nine of the Supermax’s total market share and this fluctuates based on the tenders awarded each year, analysts at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) think that if the issue is not resolved soon, it will have a substantial impact on the group’s future expansion plans and hence,

earnings.

“With the prompt response of the group to mediate this situation by introducing the foreign worker management policy introduced on January 3, 2022 to speed up its

efforts to meet the labour standards of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), we think the time taken to overcome the termination of its contract could be sooner compared to other glove manufacturing companies,” MIDF Research explained.

“However, despite stating its efforts to improve its ESG standards since 2019, we opine that the current consecutive forced labour allegations highlight the lack in application of the policies designed across the group.

“We believe that with proper implementation of the policies, the group will be able to weather the storm efficiently.”

MIDF Research trimmed Supermax’s forecast earnings estimates for financial years 2022 (FY22), FY23 and FY24 lower by 2.1, 2.6 and 2.3 per cent respectively as it had already imputed the substantial impact from the ongoing ban from the US and due to the smaller portion of Canada’s current contribution to the group’s revenue.