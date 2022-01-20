Three DAP leaders quit

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 20): Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Sri Tanjong assemblyman Justin Wong, Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong and former senator Adrian Lasimbang have quit the party, citing a lack of trust portrayed by the state leadership, particularly Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Frankie Poon.

In a joint statement on Thursday, Justin, Calvin and Adrian said they were leaving the party with immediate effect.

The trio said they began their respective political careers by vouching for a better Sabah – greater autonomy, better infrastructure, greener space and more importantly a more inclusive society that transcends race and religion.

“There is no better time to realise these than now, as we have witnessed the recent passing of the amendment on Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution.

“We feel there is an imminent need to choose a more viable platform that would allow us to better serve our beloved state.

“It has almost become impeccable for Sabah leaders to start looking for issues that will resonate well with the needs and wants of all Sabahans.

“Unfortunately, we could not find this with Sabah DAP,” they said.

They said there is a lack of trust portrayed by the leadership in the state committee, the state chairman in particular.

“The loss of direction, serious internal division, and almost defunct level of communication between leaders have caused us to believe that the party is no longer a party that will strive. And it is getting corrosive.

“Therefore, with a heavy heart, we hereby announce that we are leaving the DAP with immediate effect,” the statement reads.

The three former DAP leaders followed former state chief Datuk Jimmy Wong who quit the party last month.

Calvin and Adrian were among several DAP elected representatives not voted into the state committee recently.

Jimmy, who is the father of Justin, announced his departure from DAP on Nov 22, saying he was disappointed with the results of the recent party election.

Others who failed to be re-elected into the state committee were Kota Kinabalu MP and former Sabah DAP secretary Chan Foong Hin, and Jannie Lasimbang, the sister of Adrian.

With the departure of Chong and Wong, DAP is now left with four assemblyman in Sabah, namely Tan Lee Fatt (Likas), Phoong Jin Zhe (Luyang), Jannie (Kapayan) and Poon (Tanjong Papat).

It is unsure whether Calvin, Adrian and Justin will join Parti Warisan whose president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal is expected to announce the names of some known Peninsula Malaysian politicians to join its ranks at a big gathering here this weekend.

The former Sabah chief minister is likely to clarify rumours that some “heavyweight” DAP politicians from Penang will be joining the party at its “Unity Night” this Saturday.

Shafie and other Warisan leaders have been keeping mum on the developments but reporters were told to wait till Saturday to hear from the president himself.

“Some politicians from Semenanjung will be there, but we don’t know who exactly. It is meant to be a surprise,” said a Warisan source.

The source indicated there will be a mixed bag of politicians from various parties from West Malaysia like DAP, PKR, and maybe even an unexpected surprise from Kelantan.

Earlier yesterday, news portal Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that Warisan is expected to bring in at least eight “heavyweight” politicians from Pakatan Harapan into its fold including a former Penang state executive councillor Datuk Danny Law who quit DAP on Wednesday.

The news portal also named former Penang DAP MPs Jeff Ooi and Ng Wei Aik as possible Warisan recruits.

FMT cited Penang Warisan coordinator Goh Chun Keong saying that experienced leaders from PKR and Gerakan are expected to join them as well.

Warisan, which began as a Sabah-based party, has been working on its expansion to peninsular Malaysia since it lost the state elections in 2020.

Ties with the Pakatan Harapan coalition seemed to have soured after Shafie and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim vied to be the prime minister candidate for the Opposition.