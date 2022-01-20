Two firms fined for damaging TM underground cable in Sri Aman

KUCHING (Jan 20): Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has secured the conviction of two local companies that damaged Telekom Malaysia’s core underground fibre optic cable in Sri Aman in 2017.

The companies’ representatives yesterday pleaded guilty to seven charges before Sri Aman Sessions Court Judge Muhamad Yasser Mohd Nasri who fined them RM20,000 for each charge.

The two companies have to pay RM140,000 in fines to resolve the case with MCMC.

They were convicted under Section 235 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a fine up to RM300,000 or up to three years’ jail or both upon conviction.

“The companies paid the fines, and the case resolved,” said an MCMC spokesperson when contacted yesterday.

One company faced five charges and was fined RM100,000 while the other faced two charges and was fined RM40,000.

The cable was damaged at seven locations in Sri Aman during works on the Pan Borneo Highway in 2017.