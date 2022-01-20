Uggah calls for teamwork among agencies under his ministry

KUCHING (Jan 20): All agencies under the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development need to work as a cohesive team to ensure the successful completion of all development projects in Sarawak, its minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said.

He said this was vital to help the state achieve its vision of becoming a high-income society by 2030.

Speaking at a symbolic taking-over of duties for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development here yesterday, the Deputy Chief Minister said the people as well as the government have high expectations on the ministry in delivering all approved projects successfully and as scheduled.

“The people have given us their very strong support in the 12th State Election so they must have very high expectations for us to deliver on all our election promises.

“The federal and state governments have allocated RM48 billion for various infrastructure projects and therefore it is important that these projects are implemented efficiently and within the timeline,” he said.

He pointed out that when the allocations are fully utilised, this also meant that the ministry has contributed to the state’s economic growth.

“Our people will benefit through the multiplier effects. If the allocations are not spent or the projects are delayed, we cannot achieve the objective of economic growth.

“Our Chief Minister has expressed his hope that we can register a growth of eight per cent annually after 2030,” he said.

He also said that Abang Johari had requested for the State Financial Office to find the best mechanism for the tender system in appointing contractors.

“We want contractors who can deliver projects well and as scheduled,” he added.

During the ceremony, Uggah presented his assistant ministers Datuk Majang Renggi and Aidel Lariwoo their official duties document.

He also handed over the official duties document to former Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi, who has been appointed as Utility and Telecommunication Minister.

Also present was Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development permanent secretary Datu Safri Zainudin.