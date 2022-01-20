UMS inks MoU to promote tree planting in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 20): Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and Jawala Plantation Industries Sdn Bhd (Jawala) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote tree planting in the state.

UMS vice chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin said tree planting is a vital part of Sabah’s forestry sector.

“It is an open secret that most of our forests have been over-logged to generate socioeconomic benefits in the early years.

“In many cases, our impatience in wanting to make money from our forest resources has resulted in excessive damage that can only be undone by replanting,” he said during the signing ceremony today.

In this regard, Yap said the MoU would benefit Sabah’s forestry sector.

“I do know that Jawala is a forestry company with a big heart. As far as I know, no forestry company in Sabah has planted laran in a big way like they have done.

“For the record, Jawala now has about 1,700 ha of laran plantation, and will further develop another 4,000 to 5,000 ha in the coming years; leaving some 3,000 ha as natural forest,” he said.

Apart from planting trees, Jawala is also well connected to Jaycorp Berhad, which is based in Peninsular Malaysia dealing with wood manufacturing, packaging, construction, and wood trade, with a group turnover of RM353 million in 2021.

It is understood that the MoU will focus on five areas, namely improvement of nursery techniques; improvement of the growth and yield of trees; management and monitoring of high conservation value forest; student industrial placement and training; and any other areas of cooperation to be mutually agreed by the parties.