Wisma Putra clarifies article on South Ledge

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 20): The Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra) has verified that the Indonesian side did no make any statement claiming sovereignty over the disputed South Ledge, as mentioned in an article published by Defence Security Asia.

The article entitled “Indonesia Dakwa Tubir Selatan (South Ledge), Karang Singa Miliknya. M’sia Bagaimana? (Indonesia Claims South Ledge, Carter Shoal, Malaysia How?) .

“The (Foreign) ministry has verified the matter with the Indonesian side. The ministry was informed that the Indonesian Minister of Home Affairs did not make any statement claiming sovereignty over South Ledge, as reported,” said the ministry in a statement.

The ministry also cited the 2008 Judgement of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Case Concerning the Sovereignty over Pedra Branca, Middle Rocks and South Ledge.

“On the issue of sovereignty over South Ledge, the judgement reads “… South Ledge falls within the apparently overlapping territorial waters generated by the mainland of Malaysia, Pedra Branca/Pulau Batu Puteh and Middle Rocks…” and “.…sovereignty over South Ledge, as a low-tide elevation, belongs to the State in the territorial waters of which it is located.”

Following the ICJ Judgement, Malaysia and Singapore have established the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Technical Committee on the Implementation of the ICJ Judgment on Pedra Branca, Middle Rocks and South Ledge (MSJTC).

“Under the MSJTC, Malaysia remains committed to resolving outstanding maritime boundary issues between the two countries and will ensure that Malaysia’s sovereignty and interests are protected,” said the statement. – Bernama